International Day Of Yoga 2023: Yoga and its contribution to fight diabetes

Yoga relaxes the mind, reduces stress and improves our overall wellbeing.

Diabetes is not an easy disease to live with. It takes control of your life before you can control it. All you start focusing on then is controlling the level of blood sugar which requires a lot of hard work and sacrifices. Diabetics are prescribed regular medicines and a strict diet. What if I tell you there is an easier way you could try to help yourself?

It is not a hidden fact that yoga improves our quality of life, releases stress and makes our immune system better to fight diseases, and improves our overall well-being. Recently, a large number of people suffering from diabetes have also taken an interest in yoga as studies are showing an improvement in diabetic patients as well as the prevention of diabetes.

Yoga is said to have a positive effect on the blood glucose level and can also reduce stress-induced hyperglycemia. Yoga is cost-effective and convenient as it can easily be practiced at any given place and time. When we are in stress, our blood sugar levels start increasing and yoga is one of the best ways to reduce and manage stress in the body. By reducing stress, yoga helps regulate cortisol and other stress hormones that increase type 2 diabetes and related complications.

Poses to do for diabetes

Balasana:

Image Source : FREEPIKBalasana

This asana requires you to sit on your knees with your hips touching the ground. Now, bend forward and try to stretch your hands in the forward direction. It encourages relaxation that helps in increasing the production of insulin-producing beta cells.

Bhujangasana:

Image Source : FREEPIKBhujangasana

To carry out this pose lie on your stomach, place your hands on each side around your chest, lift your upper body with your hands, and stretch your neck to look backward. This asana helps make muscles stronger and ultimately lowers blood sugar levels.

Dhanurasana:

Image Source : FREEPIKDhanurasana

This asana is a little difficult but you can do it. Lie down on your stomach, then move your hands backward and arch your legs forward, grabbing your legs with your arms. This pose helps in strengthening and regulating the pancreas thus, making it suitable for diabetes.

