HealthSammelan: How to take care of elderly people during Covid lockdown, experts answer

How to take care of elderly people during Covid lockdown, experts answer

The second wave of Covid19 continues to wreak havoc across the country. Till now millions of people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. As the situation turned out of control, the government announced a lockdown in many states, putting a stop on movement and the spread of the infection. Like last year, this year, the lockdown has become a challenge for the people. Lockdown has affected everyone, children or elderly, in one way or the other. Some have been affected physically, others have been dealing with mental problems. In these difficult times, if the people of the family give time and care to their loved ones, then things can get better. Especially in the matter of mental health, people need the most care from their loved ones.

Many times people get confused about how to not let the stressful environment outside affect the mental well-being. If you are also dealing with panic and anxiety due to the covid situation, then listen to what experts have to say to strengthen your mental health.

Medical experts during India TV's Mental Health Conference discussed how to take care of the health of your elders during the covid lockdown. Dr. Samir Malhotra, Director of Mental Health and Behavioral Science at Max Hospital, threw light on what to keep in mind if you are staying with the elderly people in your home during the lockdown. He suggested ways in which you can help the elderly from falling prey to depression and anxiety.

Keep these things in mind-

Maintain dialogue with them

If a child is with the elderly, then talk to them

Can play games with them

Tell them about technology.

Make them do exercise while sitting at home. Do breathing exercises. This will improve lung capacity.

Keep in mind that they should be vaccinated on time

Apart from this, Dr. Seema Hingorani, a psychologist from Mumbai, also revealed many important things. She explained how to protect the elderly from depression.

Do not scare the elderly at all. Do not talk about anyone's death. All these have a bad effect on their mental health.

If you talk to them normally, they will not be afraid.

The elderly should also try to keep themselves positive.

For this, they should watch movies, laugh and keep themselves connected. By doing this, immunity develops and happy hormones are released.

