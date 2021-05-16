Image Source : PIXABAY Covid India Updates: Mental health and coronavirus, experts share tips on India TV 'Health Sammelan'

During this pandemic, millions of us have experienced a mental health problem or seen a loved one struggle. Some of us have seen our already fragile mental health plummet, as the support networks around us disappear. This second wave has been severe not just because of the sheer number of cases, but also because of the explosion in cases, just when everything seemed to be returning to normal. In situations like these, a sense of helplessness and growing stress and anxiety is not unusual. May 10-16 is being observed as the Mental Health Awareness Week this year. Not just adults but even children are facing troubles. Amid the crisis, it becomes crucial to keep a check on your well-being. To promote mental health wellness, IndiaTV has conducted a mental health conference where experts will share tips on how to deal with the situation.

Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-