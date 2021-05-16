Sunday, May 16, 2021
     
  Covid India Updates: Mental health and coronavirus, experts share tips on India TV 'Health Sammelan'
In situations like these, a sense of helplessness and growing stress and anxiety is not unusual. May 10-16 is being observed as the Mental Health Awareness Week this year. Amid the crisis, it becomes crucial to keep a check on your well-being. Experts share tips on how you can promote mental health wellness during IndiaTV's mental health conference.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2021 10:53 IST
During this pandemic, millions of us have experienced a mental health problem or seen a loved one struggle. Some of us have seen our already fragile mental health plummet, as the support networks around us disappear. This second wave has been severe not just because of the sheer number of cases, but also because of the explosion in cases, just when everything seemed to be returning to normal. In situations like these, a sense of helplessness and growing stress and anxiety is not unusual. May 10-16 is being observed as the Mental Health Awareness Week this year. Not just adults but even children are facing troubles. Amid the crisis, it becomes crucial to keep a check on your well-being. To promote mental health wellness, IndiaTV has conducted a mental health conference where experts will share tips on how to deal with the situation.

Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Live updates :Covid India Updates:

  • May 16, 2021 12:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    DR. Akshay Kumar says that staying positive is the need of the hour. One cannot ignore what is going around but having positive thoughts will help. Rather than focussing on what you should do -- enjoying some activities, pursuing your hobbies, etc. 

  • May 16, 2021 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How can one stay happy while staying at home?

    Dr. Niru Kumar suggests that we should stop discussing the situation which is going all around. Nurture your relationships by spending time with your loved ones.

  • May 16, 2021 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    "It is important that what kind of language you are using while explaining to your kids. Create your happiness rather than sadness because it is already going on everywhere. Keep your morale high. It is time to take care of your mind. Our kids are inside a room and are not making full use of their senses. Do everything to stimulate their senses at home. Create a playground at your home. Do not be too systematic and give your children freedom," says Dr. Arora.

  • May 16, 2021 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • May 16, 2021 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • May 16, 2021 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How parents can prepare their kids for the third wave?

    Dr. Jitendra Nagpal says that kids these days have turned into computer who is getting so much information and no time to process that. Do not live for life, live with your life. Troubling times will come, parents should teach their kids with the help of their teachers. A big stigma related to mental health is being broken now. Have a comprehensive conversation without being judgemental. Give them respect, love, regard and attention. 

  • May 16, 2021 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Are online classes good for kids?

    Dr. Rajesh says that going to school helps the children in a lot of ways. Online classes good or not is a debatable topic. Stay connected with your kids while he is going through his classes. Indulge in activities and interaction to make your kids interested in studies. Make them involved, play with games, conduct competition. The purpose is to keep our kids happy because so much is happening around the world. Do not think that children don't know anything.

  • May 16, 2021 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to help single child?

    Dr. Arora says that it is important for parents to play with their children to initiate their growth. Laugh with them, make them feel loved. Make a team with your child and explain to them that we are doing it for their safety. Make a team with your child. This will help them connect with you positively. Now that you have sufficient time with your kid, make use of it and take this as an opportunity. Focus on what you can do rather than on what you cannot. 

  • May 16, 2021 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to keep children away from electronic gadgets?

    Dr. Rajesh Sagar shares that it is important to maintain a balance and structure. Do not stop them to use these gadgets but maintain their timings. In today's time when everyone is busy with their work from home, it is important to give your time to your children to keep a track of their mental health. It will help them not only to know their mental status but also keep them busy.

  • May 16, 2021 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to make your child mentally strong?

    "When we feel uncertainty in anything, we understand what we can do. It is important to tell kids how they can behave as responsible citizens by washing hands, not going out, etc. Tell people what they can do rather than telling what they cannot," says Dr. Kavita Arora.

  • May 16, 2021 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India records 3.11 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,077 fatalities in single day

    With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to  2,46,84,077.

