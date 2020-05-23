EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares 12 yogasanas to reduce 10 kg weight in 2 weeks

Every third person is suffering from the problem of obesity due to poor lifestyle and bad food habits. It not only affects your body but also invites many diseases. To reduce obesity, people adopt a lot of measures including gym, dieting, etc which have both good and bad results. If you want to lose weight in a natural way without any side effects, then you can resort to yoga. According to Swami Ramdev, there are many yoga asanas and home remedies by which you can lose at least 10 kg of your weight within 2 weeks without any side effects. Learn about these remedies.

Yogasana to lose weight

According to Swami Ramdev, there are 12 yogasanas to reduce obesity. Among these 4 are done by standing, 3 by sitting, 2 by lying in reverse, and 3 by lying upright. Do each asana 50 to 100 times. As time progresses, increase these numbers slowly.

Do this yoga asana to lose weight

Do these 4 yoga asanas by standing

Triyak Tadasana: By doing this asana, you will lose weight fast. With this, the muscles will be strong.

Trigonasana- This asana should be done at least 50 times. This will reduce your weight easily.

Konasana- By doing this asana, the extra fat cells present in the body are converted into energy. By doing this asana, the muscles become stronger along with reducing weight.

Padahastasana- This asana should be done by taking long breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat.

Do 3 Yogasanas by sitting

Chakki Asana- Do this asana alongwith long breaths. Do this asana at least 20-25 times by doing 1 set of 10. Doing this will benefit the waist and chest, remove sciatica disease, reduce abdominal fat.

Stith Konasana- By doing this asana, the fat of the waist and thighs will be reduced. It will slim the waist, make the body beautiful, and is beneficial for the stomach as well as the back, control diabetes

Paschimottanasana - This asana should also be done about 15-20 times. By doing this you will also get rid of belly fat. Also, the whole body will be healthy.

Do these 2 Yogasanas while lying down

Bhujagansan- Do this asana 25-50 times. This makes the body strong and brings shape. With this, there will be benefits in the spine.

Shalabhasana - This asana brings flexibility in the back. Corrects digestion, strengthen hands and shoulders.

Do these 3 Yogasanas by lying down straight

Ardh Halasana - Abdominal fat will be reduced easily by doing this asana. Also, the whole body will remain fit.

Padvrattasana- By doing this asana, there will be reduction in the pain of legs, fatigue, reduce thigh, abdominal fat, and make the body shapely. Do 10 to 10 sets of this asana.

Dvichakrikasana- Do this asana 25-50 times. This will strengthen the body with increasing weight.

Pranayama to lose weight

Surya Namaskar - Do one set 25-30 times daily. This will increase the weight of 2 to 3 kg in a week. At the same time, about 10-12 kg of weight will be increased in a month. Along with this, energy increases in the body.

Dand Bethak- Chest, thigh and arms are strengthened by doing daily sitting. The muscles are strong and make the body beautiful and shapely.

Kapalbhati- Kapalbhati is considered to be a threaten to every disease. By doing this asana, the digestive system along with the fat of the stomach will be correct.

Anulom Vilom- With this posture, your whole body will remain healthy and you will lose weight.

Bhastrika- You should also do this pranayama daily.

Home remedies to lose weight

Drink gourd juice regularly

Eat watermelon when hungry

Eat 2-3 leaves of ashwagandha 3 times a day.

Consumption of medhavati.

Eat moong dal soup and sprouted moong.

Eat oatmeal and khichdi.

Drink a kaada of Giloy

Drink cow urine extracts 20-25 ml.

