Does crying makes your skin glow? Here's what experts have to say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How do tears affect your skin?

Highlights Crying leaves you with splotchy skin and puffy red eyes

To counter the ill effects of tears on your skin you need to follow a few steps

Every day we expose ourselves to several situations including where we suffer from sadness, disappointments, stress, heartbreak and whatnot that affect us so to an extent we end up sobbing hysterically and shedding tears. At times crying can make us feel better and improve our state of mind. Apart from an emotional impact some people even feel that their skin starts glowing and turns brighter. But have you ever thought about why your skin behaves in such a way? Well, it's because the blood vessels of your face dilate and cause increased blood flow. But in long term, crying can cause damage to your skin. It leads to skin dehydration or slight irritation due to pH differences.

“Rubbing your eyes or using certain tissues to wipe your face can affect your skin and cause inflammation, darken the skin, and even irritate acne in some cases,” tells Angie Seelal, PA-C, of Advanced Dermatology PC while talking to Helathline.

Crying wipes away moisture from your skin and thus it becomes more vulnerable to environmental irritants such as sun damage, allergens, and pollution. It becomes more prone to acne, breakouts. Excessive crying can also lead to the breaking of your blood capillaries.

How to take care of your skin after crying

Make sure to wipe your tears with a clean and soft cloth. You should avoid rubbing your face and eyes. If you feel redness and inflammation, use cold compresses like a freezer spoon or a reusable plastic bag. You can gently massage your face with your fingers or a jade roller.

However, we can't deny that crying has a positive impact on our mental health. It helps us release stress and is a natural way of coping with grief, stress and sadness in our life. Crying boosts our mood detoxifies the body and release endorphins (feel-good chemicals)