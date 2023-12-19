Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cranberry vs Kidney Bean: Which is healthier?

Apple, banana, orange, pomegranate, papaya – these are some of the fruits that you eat in every season and we all know about the benefits of eating them. But we are telling you about those exotic fruits which few people know but which are beneficial for health in many ways due to their medicinal properties. One such fruit is cranberry. Cranberries, this very small but tasty red-colored fruit, is a powerhouse of nutrients. You must have drank cranberry juice and perhaps even eaten the sauce, but now the time has come to include cranberries as a fruit in your daily diet.

Benefits of Cranberry

Cranberries are considered beneficial in curing the problem of UTI i.e. urinary tract infection and women have been using it for years. Research has also proved that the phytochemicals present in cranberries prevent the growth of tumors or cancer cells, which can prevent the growth of diseases like breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer. Cranberries help in increasing the good bacteria present in the gut and removing harmful bacteria. It is important to maintain the balance of gut bacteria present in the body so that the beneficial compounds present in the food can be extracted and delivered to the body and stomach upset can be avoided. Along with quinic acid, many other nutrients are also found in cranberries which prevents the problem of kidney stones. It also helps in detoxifying the kidneys so that the kidneys can be cleaned properly. Polyphenols are also found in cranberries and this is an element that helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Kidney Beans

The scientific name of kidney beans is Phaseolus vulgaris. Due to the similarity in shape and color of kidneys, it is also called kidney beans. Their color is light brown. It contains high amounts of essential nutrients like folic acid, calcium, carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. All these are important and help in the overall functioning of the body. In this, 100 grams of kidney beans contain 24 grams of protein, 340 calories of energy, 56 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of fat. By knowing the benefits and disadvantages of Rajma, you will be able to use it properly.

Benefits of Kidney Beans

The rich amount of complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber found in kidney beans reduces cholesterol levels in the blood. The presence of soluble dietary fiber acts like a gel that surrounds cholesterol. This is a better food item for diabetic patients. The reason for this is that its glycemic index balances the sugar level in the body. Because of this the risk of developing diabetes also reduces. Due to the abundant amount of protein found in it, it can also be used as a source of protein. Due to the high protein content found in it, it is seen as a very good alternative to meat for vegetarians. The minerals potassium, magnesium, soluble fiber, and protein present in it help in reducing high blood pressure. Together these ingredients help maintain normal blood pressure. Potassium and magnesium dilate arteries and vessels. If you consume kidney beans, the dietary fiber present in them suppresses your hunger for a long time. Not only this, but many low-fat elements present in it also make it a minimum-calorie food. Therefore, the consumption of kidney beans can be beneficial for those who want to lose weight.

