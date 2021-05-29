Saturday, May 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: Follow T3 protocol to keep yourself coronavirus free
Live now

Covid India LIVE Updates: Follow T3 protocol to keep yourself coronavirus free

The second wave of Covid19 is ravaging the country with many people falling prey to the infection and then, witnessing other problems post-COVID recovery like Black Fungus, White Fungus and others, which are equally dangerous.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2021 7:32 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates
Image Source : FREEPIK

Covid India LIVE Updates

The second wave of Covid19 is ravaging the country with many people falling prey to the infection and then, witnessing other problems post-COVID recovery like Black Fungus, White Fungus and others, which are equally dangerous. The infection has posed a threat to mankind especially considering its intensity of spread and also severity and increased mortality in cases with comorbidities or older age. The best of the countries too have failed in providing adequate attention to ailing cases because of a simple reason of the sudden rise in the total number of cases in society surpassing limits that healthcare infrastructure can accommodate at any given time. At this time, limiting the movement, getting vaccinated and halting the rate of spread is the best way forward.

Live updates :Covid India Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 29, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    WHO shares how to have conversations about vaccination

    It’s normal to have questions about vaccines and want to make the right decision. WHO shares how to have conversations about vaccination. It suggests asking open-ended questions, share trusted information and explore reasons for wanting to get vaccinated.

  • May 29, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Fever, Dry Cough, Weakness, Loss of taste or smell, Body Ache are some of the most common symptoms of Covid.

  • May 29, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Follow T3 protocol to keep yourself Covid free

    Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suggests following T3 protocol to keep yourself Covid free. They are-
    -Test when symptomatic
    -Track the severity
    -Treat with Vaccination

Top News

Latest News

X