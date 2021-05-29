Covid India LIVE Updates: Follow T3 protocol to keep yourself coronavirus free

Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE Updates

The second wave of Covid19 is ravaging the country with many people falling prey to the infection and then, witnessing other problems post-COVID recovery like Black Fungus, White Fungus and others, which are equally dangerous. The infection has posed a threat to mankind especially considering its intensity of spread and also severity and increased mortality in cases with comorbidities or older age. The best of the countries too have failed in providing adequate attention to ailing cases because of a simple reason of the sudden rise in the total number of cases in society surpassing limits that healthcare infrastructure can accommodate at any given time. At this time, limiting the movement, getting vaccinated and halting the rate of spread is the best way forward.