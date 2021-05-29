If you have had COVID 19, do you still need to get coronavirus vaccine? Find out

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

India had a hard time during the second wave of COVID 19. The number of daily cases rose above four lakh with thousands of deaths reported across the country. This week, there has been a decline in the number of cases. In the meantime, the vaccination drive got rapid and millions were vaccinated against coronavirus. However, there has been a persistent question: Do patients, who have recovered from COVID 19 get vaccinated? In fact, there have been some claiming that those who have contracted the virus don't need the vaccine.

Breaking the myth, verified Twitter account, PIB Fact Check, which countering misinformation on government policies and schemes shared a video clarifying that vaccine is also advisable for those who have contracted the virus. "It is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID 19 vaccine, irrespective of past history of infection," the post informed adding, "One must get vaccinated three months after recovery from COVID 19."

Meanwhile, of those infected since beginning of the pandemic, 2,51,78,011 people have already recovered from Covid-19.

The Centre has so far provided 22,77,62,450 Covid-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories (UTs), and 4,86,180 doses are still in the pipeline and will be received by them within next three days. The supplied vaccines include both the free of cost category and direct state procurement category, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

