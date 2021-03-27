Covid-19: Post-vaccine mistakes that highers the risk of getting reinfected

Image Source : TWITTER/@MADDOCKJR Post-vaccine mistakes that highers the risk of getting reinfected

The Covid cases have been increasing over the two weeks in leaps and bounds in India. While the vaccination process is going on, the cases reported have shown a steep rise since March 16. India reported 62,258 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October 2020, taking the total tally to 1,19,08,910 on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be major contributors. Those who have got vaccinated have also tested Covid positive.

Although getting the Covid vaccine is a step closer to being in the safety parameter, it does not guarantee that a person will never test positive for the novel coronavirus. There are still rare chances of getting reinfected. Here are a few mistakes that you are making that highers the risk of getting infected even after the jab.

Neglecting Safety Protocols

Even though you have got the first shot of the Covid vaccine, if you're neglecting the safety protocol, you are still at risk of getting infected. While the vaccination lowers the risk, it does not terminate it if the person is not careful. Ensure social distancing and other safety precautions diligently.

Wear your mask

Wearing a mask has become as necessary as breathing. Also, many people tend to wear a mask by only covering their mouth but not nose which is a rather risky practice. Wear the mask properly so that the risk of getting reinfected is avoided completely even after the jab.

Travel with Care

Since the lockdown has been lifted, people have returned to their daily duties which involve traveling as well. However, showing negligence while traveling is a big NO. Face shield, sanitizers, mask are a must if you are planning to travel even a short distance.

Not getting vaccinated

Those who have had Covid19 and recovered during the first wave of the pandemic believe that they do not need to get vaccinated since they already have anti-bodies in their system to fight the novel coronavirus. Hence, they are not getting vaccinated. Doctors suggest getting the jab even when you have been infected in the past as it prevents your chances of infection in the future. However, if you have contracted Covid recently, wait for another 6 weeks to get vaccinated.

What to do and not to do

Everyone is in utter desire to get their normal life back. If you have been vaccinated, you can return to indoor activities like going to the gym, get-togethers at home, community centers but with required safety precautions. However, it is preferable not to join big gatherings or areas at high risk.