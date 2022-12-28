Can winter affect your digestive system? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to keep digestive problems at bay during winters

Many of us often complain of an upset stomach in winter which is followed by cold and other gastroenterology conditions. While we also change our diet and avoid certain foods, there are good chances we can avoid an upset stomach. A dip in temperature can cause mild abdominal cramps and pain among individuals. This is mostly associated with unhygienic eating habits and rapid changes in temperatures. Let us explore more and find out how one can manage gastro health during the winter.

Reasons for digestive problems in winter

Unhealthy eating habits: One of the primary reasons for indigestion includes improper eating habits. This usually leads to dyspepsia (an uncomfortable feeling of fullness in the upper abdomen). Individuals with similar conditions may feel nauseated, and bloated and experience cramping and heartburn. This is generally due to the following reasons:

Eating in large amounts can make you uncomfortable full and cause indigestion. Also, consuming excess alcohol, tobacco products, and junk food can affect your digestion and cause an upset stomach, especially in winter.

Encouraging a low-fiber diet can cause bloating, gas and cramps. This is mostly because it becomes difficult for your body to digest.

A diet containing excess sugar can be difficult for your intestines to absorb which can cause gas.

A high-fat diet can slow down digestion and cause gas. Also, eating a high-fat diet can increase the risk of other cardiovascular diseases and so must be avoided.

How to prevent an upset stomach in winter?

1. Sticking to diet: A balanced diet It is important to include all essential nutrients in one's diet. Choose vitamin C-rich foods such as Sweet potatoes Pumpkin, carrots, And beets to boost your immune system during the colder months. Ass green leafy vegetables in your diet such as Kale, Mustard greens, Brussels sprouts, Fenugreek and spinach.

2. Stay hydrated: When the temperature drops suddenly, fluid intake tends to decrease. Drinking enough water will assist you in eliminating all toxins from your body and will have a negative impact on your immune system.

3. Avoid processed foods: If you want to keep your digestive health in check, you'll need to cut down on sugar, processed foods, and alcohol consumption. Junk food is bad for the digestive system because it slows down digestion and causes bloating.

4. Keep stress at bay: Stress has a negative impact on the digestive system. So, try to relax by doing Yoga, meditation or other exercises such as walking.

5. Get good sleep: When we sleep, we allow our bodies to repair and restore themselves to their optimal state. It assists you in getting ready for the next day's activities. Good sleep also means fewer unhealthy food cravings, better stress management, fewer hormonal fluctuations, and less weight gain.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

