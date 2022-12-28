Thinking of ditching morning walks in winters? Try these magical breathing exercises to stay fit at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these magical breathing exercises to stay fit at home

As Delhi NCR is witnessing a severe cold wave, many of us might have already ditched going to morning walks in this chilly weather. The winter chills make everyone lazy and cheat on our diet plans too. But there are a few tips that can help us stay fit at home too. Without having to step out, we can try some breathing exercises to keep our minds and body fit. Breathing exercises don’t have to take a lot of time out of your day. It’s just about setting aside time to pay attention to your breathing. Here are a few ideas to get started:

Begin with just 5 minutes a day, and increase your time as the exercise becomes easier and more comfortable.

If 5 minutes feels too long, start with just 2 minutes.

Practice multiple times a day. Schedule set times or practice conscious breathing as you feel the need.

Here are some benefits of breathing exercise

1. Better Oxygen and Respiratory support

Insufficient intake of oxygen and retaining carbon dioxide in our system for too long due to improper breathing can work like poison and make us feel tired, drowsy, light-headed, dizzy, and so on. It can also compromise the normal functioning of all our organs. Oxygen is our life force and that is why we need to respect our lungs and train them to work the right way, especially if their function is compromised due to a respiratory disorder.

2. Improves blood flow

When we take deep breaths, the upward and downward movement of the diaphragm helps remove the toxins from the body promoting better blood flow.

3. Reduce stress and anxiety

Breathing exercises increase our oxygen intake and calm our minds. They are shown to be highly effective in reducing stress and anxiety.

4. Improve cardiovascular health

Performing Breathing exercises regularly helps to maintain our blood pressure levels and helps patients with hypertension. This reduces the incidence of stroke and heart disease.

5. Give glow to our skin

Breathing exercises like pranayama increase the supply of oxygen, which increases the blood thrush and improves the appearance of the skin. It also detoxifies blood which results in younger and glowing skin.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

