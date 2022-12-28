Cold Wave hits Delhi NCR: Follow these natural ways to keep yourself warm | TIPS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YADAV4PRIYA Delhi NCR witness Cold Wave

People in Delhi NCR are witnessing a severe cold wave and according to The India Meteorological Department, going forward the weather is going to be more freezing. Winter is a wonderful time of year filled with holidays and fun, but freezing temperatures can make it harsh to even step outside. It’s that time of the year when all we want to do is snuggle deep into our cozy blankets and keep warm.

Here are a few tips to stay warm and healthy in winter:

1. Wrap up in layers

Use cotton, wool, or fleece long-sleeved clothing since these materials work the best at maintaining body heat. Find slim-fitting clothes for your underlayer if you don’t want to look bulky. Layering is a great method to maintain body temperature during the colder months of the year.

2. Stay active and keep moving

When you feel yourself getting cold, pick up your pace and start moving. Your body temperature will rise while you’re active. Limit taking long breaks to avoid cooling down. Stay at a comfortable pace so you don’t sweat, since it could make you colder. The best thing is to do whatever you are comfortable with. Some light home exercises such as walking would be a great start for keeping the body warm.

3. Add hot food and drinks to your diet

There’s a reason why everyone makes soup in the winter, and that’s because it warms our bodies up. Aim to have at least one hot meal a day that’s high in carbs. Pair your meal with a hot herbal drink or decaf coffee to feel nice and toasty throughout the day. Caffeinated drinks increase your blood flow, but decrease your body temperature over time. Avoid drinking alcohol since it lowers body temperature.

4. Take a warm bath or shower

Yes getting yourself ready for a bath in this chilly weather might be a task but it actually warms up the body and gives you a soothing feel. Run your bath or shower to the hottest temperature you can handle. Spend 10-30 minutes just relaxing in the water to bring your core temperature up.

5. Stay cozy underneath blankets

Who doesn't like to stay inside those cozy blankets and enjoy the lounging time? Even covering up just a part of our body will help raise our body heat. When sleeping, keep the blanket on top of your sheets to add a bit of extra warmth.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

