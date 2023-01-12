Body Mass Index (BMI): Know how to calculate it according to your weight and height

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to calculate BMI according to your weight and height

Body Mass Index (BMI) is widely used as an indicator of body fat content. Your weight alone is not sufficient to establish if you are in a healthy weight range. For example, a tall but slender person can weigh more than a short but plump individual. But the former may enjoy better health as long as their weight is suitable for their height. The ideal weight is also likely to differ for men and women of similar heights.

Although not an exact measurement of body fat percentage, in most cases, BMI is a reliable tool for establishing risk levels for illnesses, especially ailments related to excess body fat. Many healthcare professionals use BMI to determine effective doses for medicines. Often people with a higher BMI need higher doses. Hence, it is crucial to be aware of your BMI to ensure your overall wellness.

There are different ways of calculating your BMI depending on the type of measurements you have taken. Make sure that you know your current height and weight before you get started and then try calculating your BMI.

How do I calculate my BMI?

If you want to calculate your BMI, you have to find out your weight and height first. Once you know these values, you can arrive at the result by following the two steps mentioned below:

1. Multiply your height by itself (height X height).

2. Divide your weight by the answer you get in the first step.

International System of Units (SI)

BMI = weight (kg) ÷ (height (m))2

Example:

For a 177 cm (1.77 m) individual weighing 75 kg,

BMI = 75 / (1.77 * 1.77) = 75/ 3.13 = 23.96

Imperial System

BMI = weight (lb) ÷ (height (inches)) 2 × 703

Example:

For a 160-pound, 5’8” (68”) individual weighing 75 kg,

BMI = (160/ 68*68) * 703 = (160/4624) * 703 = 24.3

What is a healthy BMI?

The optimum range for a healthy BMI is considered to be 18.5 to 24.9.

It’s important to remember that body fatness isn’t the only determiner of overall health. Several other factors, such as genetics, activity level, smoking cigarettes or using tobacco, drinking alcohol and mental health conditions all affect your overall health and your likelihood of developing certain medical conditions.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

