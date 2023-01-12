Is it safe to undergo fertility treatment post-COVID recovery? Expert elaborates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it safe to undergo fertility treatment post-COVID?

Many people throughout the world have had to put off starting a family because of the spread of the COVID pandemic. Now that individuals are getting immunized through vaccines daily, several couples are contemplating having children. If a woman has just recovered or is recuperating from a COVID infection, they may have numerous questions about when it is appropriate to begin the IVF procedure. In such a case, here are some things to keep in mind:

Conceiving shortly after recovering from COVID-19 can have major effects on the health of both the infant and the mother. This is because coronavirus infection not only infects our respiratory system but also affects other organs of the body. Furthermore, COVID-19 symptoms might arise years after the original infection in rare individuals, as per some reports. A nine-month-long pregnancy journey is challenging, requiring adequate care, and if your body is not prepared to manage the tremendous changes, things may get tricky. It is better to postpone the pregnancy for all of these reasons to have a more safe and more sound pregnancy at a later point and conceive successfully.

How long should couples wait for post Covid-19 recovery before starting IVF?

As couples who got infected with mild COVID and had a very quick and easy recovery, they’re in safe waters as far as proceeding with IVF treatment is concerned. It should not be a cause for worry. Those who have dealt with moderate-to-acute COVID should get themselves evaluated by both a physician and a fertility specialist; an expert's opinion will clear all doubts and causes for concern. If a partner had to be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) due to COVID, they must wait longer before getting started with fertility treatment because there still may be underlying causes for concern.

A couple who has just tested positive for COVID and were thinking of fertility treatment like IVF, should undergo the appropriate tests and receive a complete review before starting with it. It is advised that after 1-2 months of testing negative, the couple should begin their fertility treatment journey.

Most couples can both improve their chances of conception by taking some additional steps for their health, which will be beneficial for their fertility health as well, this includes:

1. Getting Vaccinated: This is something that you must not compromise with; it’s paramount for everyone’s health and safety against the COVID virus. Being vaccinated doesn’t negatively affect the ability to conceive.

2. Managing Stress: Stress is something that can easily be overlooked while evaluating health and well-being; this is a common mistake and should be corrected. Improving your lifestyle and sleep to better manage stress will improve your overall health, including fertility health, in the long run.

3. Healthy Diet: Eating right is tantamount to living healthily. Avoid vices like drinking and smoking. Get on a well-balanced diet with meals rich in nutrients and stay clear of junk food.

Conclusion: - All these are essential for regaining your health post-covid recovery, and they become all the more important in planning for conception treatment. Take all necessary steps and consult an expert if they have any questions.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

