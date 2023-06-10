Avoid coffee, tea & alcohol: Health Ministry issues beat the heat tips to combat heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know beat the heat tips

Things seem fine till the time you have to stay indoors. Stepping out on a hot summer day can be a real challenge. It can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, making it essential to stay hydrated, indoors and in air-conditioned environments. Amid rising temperature, one should take precautions to avoid heat-related illness. Following this, government has advised people to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks as they may lead to loss of more body fluids. The ministry advised against eating high-protein food and stale food.

It is important to stay hydrated and to replenish your fluid content by drinking water regularly. Dehydration can cause serious weakness, fatigue and other illnesses in extreme circumstances.

Food-related precautions by Health Ministry to stay protected

Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks as they may lead to loss of more body fluids Avoid high protein food and do not eat stake food.

Additionally, take cool beverages like coconut water, lemon water and fruit juices. Well, eating heavy meals can also generate heat in the body and make you feel uncomfortable. After a bigger meal, your body has to work harder to digest the food and metabolise it which increases your core temperature and makes you feel sweaty and lethargic. Therefore, you used consume light and freshly cooked meals in the summers.

