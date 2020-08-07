Image Source : PIXABAY Top 10 countries with most coronavirus tests in the world

Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world with over 20 million cases reported worldwide since the outbreak began. The outbreak started in China towards the end of the last year and has spread across the world killing over 7 lakh people. Every country in the world has made efforts to increase its COVID-19 testing in order to get a better understanding of the on-ground situation in the country.

The United States of America, which has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world, also has carried out the most number of tests (63 million). Russia is in the second spot followed by India.

China claims that it has carried out 90 million tests but that number is contested by most sources, so we chose not to include China in the list.

Here is the list of the countries with most COVID-19 tests carried out till date

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage