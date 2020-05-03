Image Source : AP People wearing masks arrive at an office building during nation-wide lockdown in the country.

Lockdown 3.0 will come into effect from May 4 across the country with some relaxations as the government decided to further extend the shutdown for two more weeks. However, the government has also announced relaxations across various districts but they will depend on in which zone (Containment, Red, Orange and Green zones) a particular area, district is falling as per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.

The government has released a list of services that will remain open, close once the country entres Lockdown 3.0 from May 4 depending on the zones. Therefore, here is the list of total containment zones in Bengaluru to check what will remain close or open according to MHA. The list of containment zones has been taken from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) website, last updated on April 30.

List of containment zones in Bengaluru

Name of Zone Ward no. Name of ward alongwith ward no. Bormmanahalli 1 189-Hongasandhra Mahadevapura 2 25-Horamavu, 84-Hagaduru East 5 18-Radhakrishan Temple, 59-Maruthi Seva Nagar, 62-Ramaswamy Palya, 78-Pulikeshi Nagar, 93-Vasanthanagar South 10 118-Sudam Nagar, 124-Hosahalli, 133-Hampi Nagar, 134-Bapuji Nagar, 158-Deepanjali Nagar, 166-Karesandra, 169-Byrasandra, 171-Gurappanapalya, 177- JP Nagar, 179-Shakamhari Nagar West 4 135-Padarayanapura, 136-Jagajeevanram Nagar, 138-Chalavadipalya, 139-KR Market Rajarajeshwari Nagar 2 37-Yeshwanthpur, 160-Rajarajeshwarinagar

Image Source : BBMP Full list of containment zones in Bengaluru as per BBMP

Karnataka at present have 601 positive cases including 25 deaths while 271 patients have recovered after infected with coronavirus, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

What will remain open, close zone wise during Lockdown 3.0

Image Source : INDIA TV Lockdown 3.0: What's open, what's closed in green, orange, red zones | All you need to know

ALSO READ | CRPF headquarter in Delhi sealed after staff tests coronavirus positive

ALSO READ | Indian Armed forces salute corona warriors; flypasts, ceremonial bands and more | Watch

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage