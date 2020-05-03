Full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

Lockdown 3.0 will come into effect from May 4 across the country with some relaxations as the government decided to further extend the shutdown for two more weeks. However, the government has also announced relaxations across various districts but they will depend on in which zone (Containment, Red, Orange and Green zones) a particular area, district is falling as per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.
The government has released a list of services that will remain open, close once the country entres Lockdown 3.0 from May 4 depending on the zones. Therefore, here is the list of total containment zones in Bengaluru to check what will remain close or open according to MHA. The list of containment zones has been taken from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) website, last updated on April 30.
List of containment zones in Bengaluru
|Name of Zone
|Ward no.
|Name of ward alongwith ward no.
|Bormmanahalli
|1
|189-Hongasandhra
|Mahadevapura
|2
|25-Horamavu, 84-Hagaduru
|East
|5
|18-Radhakrishan Temple, 59-Maruthi Seva Nagar, 62-Ramaswamy Palya, 78-Pulikeshi Nagar, 93-Vasanthanagar
|South
|10
|
118-Sudam Nagar, 124-Hosahalli, 133-Hampi Nagar, 134-Bapuji Nagar, 158-Deepanjali Nagar, 166-Karesandra, 169-Byrasandra, 171-Gurappanapalya, 177- JP Nagar, 179-Shakamhari Nagar
|West
|4
|135-Padarayanapura, 136-Jagajeevanram Nagar, 138-Chalavadipalya, 139-KR Market
|Rajarajeshwari Nagar
|2
|37-Yeshwanthpur, 160-Rajarajeshwarinagar
Karnataka at present have 601 positive cases including 25 deaths while 271 patients have recovered after infected with coronavirus, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.
What will remain open, close zone wise during Lockdown 3.0
