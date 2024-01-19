Explained: What are the two new super-sub and wildcard rules in International League T20 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE T20 X The second edition of the International League T20 kicked off in Sharjah on Friday, January 19

The International League T20 (ILT20) after a successful inaugural edition kicked off its second season in Sharjah with the defending champions Gulf Giants taking on Sharjah Warriors in the opening game on Friday, January 19. With as many as four T20 leagues clashing and so many others already there, having your own distinct identity can be really difficult but with the right blend of international players and the local UAE stars, the ILT20 did the trick in its first year but the challenge will be to replicate and go even further into the viewers and audience base.

The format remains the same and even with the number of teams, however, there are a couple of major rule changes in the tournament. The first one being the wildcard entry. All six teams - Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors - will be allowed to add two more players to the squad over and above the original size of 22 players. It is an optional choice given to the franchises.

So, if a franchise has exhausted its $2.5 million purse, it will be given an additional amount of $250,000 to get those two players. If a franchise has an existing balance in the stipulated purse, it can use the balance for those two players, if the cost is higher above the purse, it can also use the additional $250,000 allowance.

Secondly, a super-sub rule. Along the similar lines to the impact player rule in the IPL, the super-sub allows a team to swap players at any given point of the match after one over has been bowled in the innings.

"A player once substituted cannot participate in the remaining part of the match. The Head Coach shall nominate the Super-Sub to the fourth umpire and the on-field umpire will signal the scorers (wrists crossed above the head) indicating that the Super-Sub is being introduced," the rule says as was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians. The super-sub can be introduced by a batting team at the fall of a wicket and similarly by the bowling team as well. However, the said player will not be allowed to bowl the remaining balls in the over if the wicket falls in the middle of an over.