Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZONPRIMEVIDEO Marathi film 'Photo Prem' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 7

Marathi drama "Photo Prem" will have a direct-to-digital release on May 7 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Monday. Produced by Everest Entertainment, the film features veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, with Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari in pivotal roles. Directed and co-written by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, the movie chronicles a housewife's (Maee) journey to overcome her fear of camera and click a perfect picture.

Kulkarni said it was a privilege to play the lead role in "Photo Prem" and she is happy that the film will reach a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video. "'Photo Prem' has such a nuanced and thoughtful storyline and it has been nothing short of a privilege to play a lead in this film...

"The quintessential story of Maee in 'Photo Prem' is one which deserves to be showcased as widely as possible. It is a movie for everyone and I hope it will be showered with the same quantum of love with which we made it," the actor said in a statement.

Rathi said Marathi cinema has been able to put out some great stories in the recent past and he is hopeful that "Photo Prem" will be a worthy addition. "I am glad to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video which will enable us to reach out to audiences across the length and breadth of the country, beyond Marathi speaking viewers," he added.