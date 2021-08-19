Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Kaali Peeli Tales: 6 reasons why you must watch Amazon's upcoming original anthology

Amazon miniTV is all set to launch their first anthology series on the platform on 20th August 2021. Exploring different shades of love and relationship, the series revolves around young and urban characters who are at the crossroads of change and acceptance. With each episode telling a different story of love in its own engrossing style, here’s a new movie that we surely do not want to miss out on. Without any further ado, here are 6 reasons you shouldn’t miss watching the new original.

An Anthology series:

Why watch different movies when you can watch different stories in one movie? Kaali Peeli Tales is an anthology with six different stories, each offering a unique perspective on modern-day relationships taking into account the uncertainties of today’s cosmopolitan and digital era.

A bitter-sweet theme which is relatable:

The anthology series explores the many different shades of love and relationships in the modern world. The theme of the stories in the movie are centered around infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, divorce and love in the times of social media that audiences are sure to relate and connect with.

Director Turned actor:

Adeeb Rais, the director of the anthology, will also be seen acting in one of the stories. Titled Love in Taboda, Adeeb will be seen showing his acting prowess. However, this is not the first time that Adeeb will be donning the hat of an actor. Previously, he has worked as an actor in short films like Dafan Baatein, and Yeh crazy Dil. It will be interesting to see both Adeeb's direction and his acting skills in Kaali Peeli Tales.

Stellar star cast:

Kaali Peeli Tales stars some known, popular and celebrated Bollywood names like Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Soni Razdan along with popular OTT faces like Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi and Hussain Dalal. Add to that, the upcoming anthology also features actors like Priyuanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui along with the director of the movie Adeeb Rais.

Ride along in Mumbai’s kaali-peeli:

Set in the bustling maximum city, the intriguing part of each story in the anthology, one that binds them together with the common theme – the journey of life and relationships, is that fact that it takes place in Mumbai’s iconic kaali-peeli taxi. Unraveling various stories, the movie will take you on an emotional yet exciting journey.

Watch it for FREE:

Kaali Peeli Tales will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 20th August on Amazon’s shopping app absolutely free. Well, it can't get any better than this!