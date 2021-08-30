Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA CANDY trailer: Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha starrer leaves fans intrigued

The makers of Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy starrer CANDY treated fans with the trailer of the thrilling series. The trailer is promising and it is believed that Candy will take the audience on an adrenaline-charged quest to unwrap the sins of 'Rudrakund'. The trailer is enthralling and engaging, filled with infinite twists and turns. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, CANDY is sure to enthrall the audience with its stellar cast and power-packed performance by Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha.

Set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, the show CANDY will unleash secrets and unwrap sins. The plot is based on a murder mystery along with suspense, politics, ambition, fear, and hope.

Sharing the trailer, Richa wrote, "CANDY | OFFICIAL TRAILER Iss sheher mein, sabke apne secrets hai. Find out what they are with #CandyOnVoot, our new Original series. #UnwrapTheSin of Rudrakund on 8th September on @VootSelect #VootSelect."

Earlier, the teaser launch stirred many conversations around the show and the trailer launch is just another treat for the audience to get a sneak peek into the thriller. The murder mystery produced by Optimystix Entertainment is a visual treat that adds to the intriguing storyline of the show.

Richa Chadha said, "I've always loved to experiment with my character and roles. With Voot Select's CANDY, it’s yet another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play - a badass policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin."

Ronit Roy comments, "The premise of CANDY is really enthralling and exciting. It is a story that holds a great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I feel it’s an edge of the seat kind of thriller. I’ve had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I’ve had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one. Stay Tuned as the series will unwrap the sin".

Watch the mystery of one of the most anticipated series unwrap starting 8th September 2021, only on Voot Select.