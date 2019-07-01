Angad says prep for 'The Verdict' most challenging

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angad Bedi preparing for upcoming web series The Verdict

Actor Angad Bedi made his Bollywood debut with Remo D'Souza's directorial film F.A.L.T.U which was produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Puja Entertainment.

The 36-year-old will be seen playing the real-life character Karl Jamshed Khandalavala presenting the defense in the famous case of K.M Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra in the web series "The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati". He says it has been the most challenging yet emotionally draining part that he has played or prepped for.

This will be the first time that Angad will be seen donning the cape of a lawyer on-screen.

"To portray a real-life character is the toughest job for an actor because one never knows which direction to flow. Karl Jamshed Khandalavala has been the most challenging yet emotionally draining part I have ever played or prepped for," Angad said in a statement.

"To play your age is much easier. Here I play a man who is very flamboyant and very sure of himself. He is also a connoisseur of art and music, an ex-Air Force officer and a judge...never lost a case in his life. So, the prep was the most challenging part," added the "Soorma" actor.

For the project backed by producer Ekta Kapoor, he read up a lot on the law set in the 1950s.

"The speech used in court in that era was crystal clear, so had to keep all that in mind while trying to memorize six to eight-page monologues," he said.

Ekta is pleased to have him on board. She tweeted, "Angad you are a revelation! Fantastic."

According to ALTBalaji's Twitter handle, the series will focus on the "crime of passion that divided India's patriarchal society of 1959 and led to its most controversial judicial case. The three gunshots fired by Commander K.M. Nanavati began a war of moralities, sexes, and communities."

The 36-year-old actor will be seen in Kargil Girl, helmed by Sharan Sharma alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is presented by Dharma Productions and T-Series

