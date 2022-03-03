Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla's Twitter & Instagram accounts get memorialised; emotional fans say 'pain is neverending'

One of the shocking demises that took place last year was that of Sidharth Shukla. The popular face of Television who won many hearts with not just his shows but also Bigg Boss 13 passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021. His death left not just the film and television fraternity but also his fans heartbroken. Many were even worried about his mother and alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Well now, months have passed since his death but the actor is still remembered amongst his fans a lot. Not only this but recently when his social media accounts got memorialised, discussions about him began once again and soon hashtag #SidharthShuklaLivesOn started trending on the micro-blogging website.

For those unversed, Sidharth Shukla's Twitter and Instagram got memorialised today. A message on his social media accounts reads, "Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memoralized. Memoralized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away."

As soon as the same happened, many took to Twitter and wrote remembrance posts for him. Some could not stop themselves from praising the late actor while others can't get over the fact that he is no more.

Sidharth Shukla has been a part of shows like-- Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and movies like-- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Sidharth's close friend and Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill recently paid tribute to the late star in January during the Bigg Boss 15 finale. She made not just the contestants but even the host and superstar Salman Khan emotional with her performance and presence.