Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan mourns death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Superstar Salman Khan has mourned the death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad. Salman, who has been hosting the reality show for over a decade now, posted a picture with Dhakad on Twitter on Sunday. "Rest in peace Pistaa" Salman tweeted. Dhakad has died in a road accident. Pista, 24, who was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season 14 on Friday after the wrap on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants and their vehicle was hit by a vanity van. She died on the spot.

Several past contestants of the show such as Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchantt, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Kamya Punjabi took to social media on Saturday to express grief.

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Yuvika posted a video of Pista and captioned it as: "Why you left us so early. Still in a shock. Can't believe I am writing this. Rip bro."

Prince posted a picture of Pista and wrote: "Tu wo insan thi jisko koi kabhi bhool nahi payega bro. Tu hum sab k dil mein aise hai jaise pata nahi bachpan se saath ho. Tere jaisa positive insaan nahe dekha jo sabka acha aur humesha khush rehte tha. Pata nahi tha abhe jab main Tu aur yuvi goa gaye the wo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar payega. Humari industry mein bhe aur aur humare zindagi main bhe (You are a person one can never forget, bro. You remain etched in our hearts as if we knew each other since childhood. Never seen a positive person like you, who wished well to all and was always happy. Didn't know your Goa trip with Yuvi and me would be the last one. No one can fill your void, in the industry as well as our lives). Love u always. Last night she met with na accident."

Actor Kishwer Merchantt, also a contestant on season 9, commented on Prince's post: "I heard. So, unfortunate. Oh God. Can't imagine what her parents must be going through. Rip."

Season 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill tweeted: "Such a joyful, vibrant and happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched. #RIP Pista. "

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who was on season 7, posted: "Thats Pista, 23-year-old, a part of bigg boss team since last few years and a very very bright girl. Passed away last night. Rest in peace sweetheart. #pistadhakad."