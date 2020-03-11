Paras Chhabra claims ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri tried clarifying things after Bigg Boss 13

Paras Chhabra's closeness with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma is considered as a big factor behind his break-up with Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra has claimed that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri tried reaching out to him to clarify things after the show got over. Speaking to News 18 in an interview, he said, "Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show."

Paras' break-up with Akanksha made a lot of headlines. Many believed that his growing closeness with fellow contestant Mahira Sharma was the main reason behind it. However, refuting all these speculations, Paras said that his relationship with Akanksha had hit a rough batch even before he had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

“My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that ‘now that you have got this show, so you will leave me’. As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that ‘if I get a girl on the show, I will move on’,” he said

Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira Sharma have featured together in the music video of Sonu Kakkar's latest song Barish.