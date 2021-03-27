Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAR.PRIYAL_FANPAGE Molkki actors Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan test positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus cases are increasing at a faster pace in the country now. Many popular celebrities have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. And now television actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan have been diagnosed with the virus. The duo star in Colors' popular show Molkki.

According to reports of ETimes, both actors are asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. Priyal who plays the character of Purvi in the show was tested positive a week ago while Amar who portrays Virendra Pratap Singh in the show got a positive report four-five days back. Thei track in the show has been postponed for the moment.

A source associated with the show told ETimes, “There was an interesting track coming up in Molkki, but it will be postponed now. Since both the lead actors, Amar and Priyal, have tested positive, the makers have changed the track. The team doesn’t have a big bank of episodes and currently, the track shows how Purvi (Priyal) has been kidnapped. TV actors are working hard everyday and the entire team is working with utmost precautions. But, recently, many actors have tested positive in the TV and film industry. It is important that people continue to exercise caution and take all precautions."

Recently, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actor's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were tested positive, and COVID positive cases were found on the sets of Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Many popular Bollywood celebrities including Amir Khan, Rohit Saraf, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik also contracted the virus.

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid19. The actor had recently got himself vaccinated and in spite of that, he has been infected. The actor wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."