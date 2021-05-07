Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note as she begins shoot, shares pics from Cape Town

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli

It was only recently that actress Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to COVID 19. In a series of posts, she explained how he was unwell and battling the deadly virus. Now, just days after the actress is all set to participate in stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As began the shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, Nikki took to social media to share an emotional post. In her post, she mentioned how her brother wanted to see her in the reality show and was very excited for it. Saying that it's a difficult time for her family and leaving them is hard Nikki added that she's doing this for her late brother.

"I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it," she wrote.

"I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said 'The Show Must Go On'," she added.

"I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever," she concluded.

For the unversed, Nikki rose to fame with her stint in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 14. Last week on Tuesday, Nikki informed that her brother has died due to COVID-19 related complications. In a post on her Instagram story, Tamboli said her 29-year-old brother, Jatin, had multiple health issues and was admitted to a hospital last month where he tested positive for COVID-19 and tuberculosis. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia. The 24-year-old actor wrote that her brother was "surviving" on only one lung after his lungs "collapsed".

