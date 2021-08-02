Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARJUNBIJLANI/SOURABHRAAJJAIN Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans blame Arjun Bijlani for Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination; actor finally REACTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been ruling the hearts of its fan following ever since its inception. The show hosted by Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty every now and then grabs the limelight either because of its stunt or participants. Yet again, it grabbed eyeballs when actor Sourabh Raaj Jain got eliminated in this week's episode. It all happened when his co-contestant Arjun Bijlani used the K Medal and nominated Sourabh for evcition. It came as a shock for his fans after which everyone started blaming the 'Naagin' actor for the same. For those unversed, the elimination task was to take place between Arjun, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal. However, Arjun used his medal and took Sourabh's name for the same.

Arjun has finally reacted to all the online trolling in a Twitter post which he shared on Monday. His tweet read, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Have a look:

Here's how Netizens reacted to his tweet:

Meanwhile, Sourabh also shared his thoughts over his elimination in his recent post. Alongside, he wrote, "#FearFactorDiaries With mixed thoughts and emotions of should I or should I not, sharing this one with all of you….here I am sharing my experience and side of the story for the happenings last night. And with it a big thank you to all of you who have given me so much support, I’ve been reading the messages and I feel blessed to have you all by my side."

The last episode also caught attention as it witnessed the return of Nikki Tamboli who got eliminated last week for not participating in the stunts. Looking at her comeback, it will be interesting to see whether the makers will plan Sourabh's re-entry or not.

Speaking about the contestants, the show stars-- Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal and Sana Makbul.