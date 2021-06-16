Kamya Panjabi slams Vikas Gupta for talking about Pratyusha's personal life: Why talk about past with her now?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for talking about Pratyusha

After Vikas Gupta's explosive interview about the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, the internet is divided about who to believe and who not to believe. Earlier, Pratyusha's beau Rahul Raj Singh had claimed that the late actress never dated Vikas and now, Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi has slammed Gupta for talking about Pratyusha's personal life when she isn't there to verify these claims. Talking to ETimes, Kamya also questioned, "Why talk about past with her now?."

Kamya Panjabi said, "Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it's true or incorrect. She isn't there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don't appreciate it at all. I didn't read or watch the interview. I don't want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai."

She added, "Uss aurat ki zindagi mein kya hua kya nahi hua uske baare mein ab kyu bolna. She isn’t with us anymore. It was her personal life. Kisi ko haq nahi hai ki uske baare mein ab baat kare. Vikas koi doodh peeta bachcha nahi hai. Uske reasons honge, par jo apne beech mein nahi hai usko kyu drag karna. He didn’t disclose the name of the girl, who he has claimed to have dated other than Pratyusha. Is it because she is alive to defend herself? Yeh saari cheezein nahi honi chahiye. We fought for her. Par aap toh ek ke baad ek panna khol rahe ho. It is a sensitive matter, so let’s be careful about what we speak."

Kamya Panjabi and Pratyusha Banerjee had participated in Bigg Boss 7. The Balika vadhu fame actress was reportedly found dead at her home in Goregaon on April 1 in 2016.

On the other hand, the late actress' boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh has stated that Gupta and Pratyusha never dated. He asserted that Vikas is cooking up stories and using the actress's name for publicity.

Rahul Raj Singh told ETimes, "Pratyusha was always open about her relationships. She never hid her personal life. Vikas Gupta is just making use of the situation because the person isn’t alive to respond to his claims. She had told me when we were doing the show Power Couple (2015) that Vikas had proposed to her and she declined it, as she was aware of his sexuality. When I asked her why didn’t take up any project after Balika Vadhu and cash in on the success of her show, she told me that Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later."

On a related note, after Pratyusha's sudden demise, the actress' parents had accused Rahul of abetment to suicide. Her parents and friends alleged that Rahul Raj Singh forced her to take the drastic step and the transcript of her last call to Rahul also came into the limelight.