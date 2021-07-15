Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya dedicates song to the Kapoor Family in Karisma Kapoor special episode

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Shanmukhapriya, Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who's known for her spectacular roles in the '90s will be seen on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. The contestants will put together a special episode for the actress and the Kapoor Family. The bright musical evening will witness an epic moment where Karisma Kapoor will be seen requesting contestant Shanmukhapriya to sing a song dedicated to her family. The diva urges the 'Yodeling Girl' to sing the song 'Kisiki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar'.

One of the Top 6 contestants, Shanmukhapriya will be seen acknowledging the special request made by the actress.

After her heart-touching performance, Karisma Kapoor says, "Thank you for singing this beautiful song of my grandfather on my request. It was so soothing & relaxing. It brought back a lot of memories and emotions."

On receiving such positive comments, Shanmukhapriya said, "I cannot contain my happiness. I got a personal request from Karisma Ma'am herself and that too for a song that is so special, not only to her but the entire Kapoor family. For this piece, I even played the piano by myself. I have nothing but gratitude towards this platform for giving me numerous opportunities time & again."

Putting together an evening that's high on drama, fun, music & entertainment, host Aditya Narayan along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of glamour queen Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kulkarni was eliminated from the show last week. Currently, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Sayli Kamle, Nihal Tauro and Mohd. Danish are competing for the coveted title.

Indian Idol Season 12 premiers on Sony Entertainment Television.