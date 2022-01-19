Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh is 'India's first pregnant anchor', aspires to change people's age-old thinking

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh becomes 'India's first pregnant anchor', aspires to change people's age-old thinking

'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh, who is all set to embrace motherhood, is feeling proud to be able to work during her pregnancy. She and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa has been receiving constant love and support from the fans ever since they announced the news. Now, as she gears up to host a new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan', the comedian calls herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor' and reveals that she aspires to normalise the concept of women continuing to work during pregnancy. She also joked that the channel is making three people work but paying only for two.

Bharti Singh had on several occasions shared her fear of conceiving a baby during the pandemic. In a recent video shared on Colors TV, Bharti spoke about how her family had scared her with a list of warnings, as the mom-to-be continues to work. "I have reached the sets. I am a bit scared that I am shooting in this situation. But I am being blessed with a lot of love and surrounded by my team and family. So, there is no need for me to be worried," Bharti said.

As the video continued, she spoke about how her family warned her that any mishap could happen on the set and how Harsh and Bharti vowed to change the mindset of society that revolves around 'working' pregnant women.

"This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and asked me to be careful on the sets about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant," Bharti said.

"I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor," Bharti stressed. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also talks about the fear of her working during pregnancy but assures that things will be fine once the first day of shoot is over.

Signing off in Bharti style, the comedian said "Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money)." At the end of the video, Bharti jokingly added, "Colors ek chalak channel hai, do logo ke paise me teen se kaam karwa raha hai."



