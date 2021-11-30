"Class walked out, crass walked in," says Neha Bhasin as Rakhi Sawant, Rashmi and Devoleena enter BB15

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
Neha Bhasin, who called her evicted 'unfair' claimed that she is happy she was out of Bigg Boss 15 before the 'crass walked in.' She said, "I am happy I got out of Bigg Boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2021 16:18 IST
Neha Bhasin was among the three contestants who were evicted last week from the Bigg Boss house. Soon after her exit along with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali, the new wild cards entered the house. Neha Bhasin, who called her evicted 'unfair' claimed that she is happy she was out before the 'crass walked in.' In an Instagram note, Neha expressed her thoughts about the new wildcards and said that there was no love left in the house and her friends seemed different.

Neha Bhasin wrote, "I am happy I got out of Bigg Boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. My friends seemed tired and different. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger."

She added, "That house is anti therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas (issues) are the crux. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I'll die one."

Neha Bhasin had entered the show as a wild card contestant along with Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh had already left the show due to health reasons.

 

