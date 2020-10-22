Bigg Boss 14's Shehzad Deol reacts to his midweek eviction, says 'I thought it would be a fair game'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHZADDEOL Bigg Boss 14's Shehzad Deol reacts to his midweek eviction

Punjabi model and actor Shehzad Deol was the second contestant who got evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. It was a mid-week eviction after the in-house contestants decided who they want to evict from the house. While many called it an unfair game especially after the eviction of Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal by the decision of the Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Reacting to his sudden eviction, Shehzad said that he had thought the game will be fair but this is life and you can't expect everything good.

Taking to Instagram, Shehzad wrote, "I thought it would be a fair game, I thought I was on a two way road but the journey has ended too soon...One which though has given me the love and support from all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside...but it is what is, toh koi gaal nahi...zindagi kabhi fair nahi hondi..yeh bhi shayd hona tha.. But I'm here with a promise to continue entertaining you.. Apka Punjab Da Munda - Shehzad Deol."

Further talking about the same to HT, Shehzad said, "I was counting on the audience, my audience is more disappointed than me about my eviction. I was not even allowed to do a task, I would not have been evicted if I had performed. I wouldn’t have had any regrets if I would have lost the task because my fate would have been in my own hands. You neither let me take control of my fate nor my audience. I am disappointed."

He added, "If contestants are to be evicted on the basis of majority votes, then they would evict Jasmin Bhasin next week through that process. Why will the contestants not like to not evict a strong contender who may have more chances of going ahead on the show?"

Shehzad Deol feels that instead of him, Jaan Kumar Sanu should be the one getting evicted since he was the weakest. Shehzad said, "His viewpoint easily gets influenced by someone else. He is good at heart but he is not fit for the show. He doesn’t have his own viewpoint. Even when he tries to put forward his point of view, there the issue seems to be of little relevance."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage