Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant calls Nikki Tamboli 'Khajwi' as both hilariously fight over Rahul Mahajan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant calls Nikki Tamboli 'Khajwi'

New contestant Rakhi Sawant who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger with five other contestants a few days ago, is making headlines for her cute antics. The drama queen surely knows how to add a pinch of entertainment to Salman Khan's hosted show. Rakhi's nautanki and bubbliness is certainly giving viewers a reason to watch a show. Recently, the makers have dropped a promo of tonight's episode, where Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are involved in hilarious friendship drama.

Rakhi, who claims that Rahul Mahajan has known her for 12 long years, got a taunt by Nikki. She questions Rakhi's friendship with Rahul, to which the drama queen replies that Nikki wants to snatch Rahul away from her.

Rakhi addressed Nikki as ‘Khajwi’ and asks Rahul whom he wants to favour.

The promo video starts with Rakhi saying “Aye Babaa, ye chudail mera dost (Rahul Mahajan) churana chahti hai”, pointing towards Nikki.

Nikki then questions Rakhi, saying "12 saal ki dosti mein 12 baar bhi mille ho kya?" Nikki claims that Rahul Mahajan has himself told her that he hasn't met Rakhi even for 12 times.

Rakhi then confronts Rahul, saying "Tun sabhko bolta hai 12 saal mein 12 baar bhi nhi mille, itni kapdhe dhulva liye fookat mein, ye Khajwi (Nikki) ke liye." She asked Rahul 'whom he wants to favour, Rakhi or that Khajwi (Nikki)'.

In the end, Rakhi in a quirky ways tells Rahul "Bhadd mein jaa, huttttt."

Dropping the video, ColorsTV wrote,"@therahulmahajan ki dosti ke liye @rakhisawant2511 ne ki @@nikki_tamboli se ladaai! Ab kisko chunega Rahul?"

Watch the Promo video here:

Meanwhile, a day before this, the housemates were given a duck task, named 'BB duck park.' As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another. The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into the ducks and will pick the food items from the ground and during the task Rakhi Sawant managed to entertain the viewers as a duck.

Take a look at the video: