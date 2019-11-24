Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Close Family members of contestants take sides, true colours revealed
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Close Family members of contestants take sides, true colours revealed

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Catch the live updates as close family and friends of contestants take sides; Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti are on the verge of eviction.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2019 21:46 IST
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Close Family members of contestants take sides, true colours revealed

On today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, a lot of bombs are about to drop. As Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Asim Riyaz's brother Umar, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi get together on the show to defend their friends and family, a lot of spats will be witnessed. On the other hand, famous actor and host, Ranvijay Singh will enter the house and ask the contestants to choose #BB13 stars, during which the true faces of the contestants will be revealed. Salman Khan will then get a task done, where all the things that contestants have said against each other, will be revealed. In other news, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh will be evicted from the house.

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Live Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 24, 2019 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Apoorva Gupta

    Shefali's husband takes Asim's side

    Taking Asim's side in Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz's fight, Parag Tyagi said that it was Siddharth's fault. He also said that soemwhere Shehnaz was the cause of the fight. Asim Riyaz's brother also took Asim's side and blamed Siddharth as he had talked to him rudely. Mahi added that Asim has reached this far in the show by holding Siddharth's finger but now he's fighting with him. Salman also took Parag's side along with Jay Bhanushali and Umar.

  • Nov 24, 2019 9:42 PM (IST) Posted by Apoorva Gupta

    Family and friends of contestants reach the set of Bigg Boss 13

    Those present included Siddharth Shukla's friend, Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahi Vij; Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, Akanksha Puri and Asim Riyaz's brother Umar. 
    Talking about Siddharth, Jay said, that he has known Siddharth for many years and he the same, be it inside the house or outside. He is good with good people and bad with bad people. Talking about Rashami, Mahi Vij said that she is being able to put only 10% in the show. She also said that Rashami had fire in her earlier, but now her confidence has broken down and she is lost somewhere. Akanksha said that she is finding Rashami and Devoleena very weak.

  • Nov 24, 2019 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Apoorva Gupta

    Contestants burst 'Balloons of misunderstanding'

    Mahira burst Shefali Zariwala's balloon and said that she has a misunderstanding that her lips are not good. Paras burst Shefali's balloon and said that she doesn't have leadership qualities. Shehnaz also burst Shefali's balloon and said that she did not lead the task properly. Vishal burst Rashami's balloon and said that he is not igniting fights between her and Siddharth. Siddharth burst Asim's balloon and said that he is not trying to put him down. Arti burst Rashami's balloon and said that she should play the game fairly. Rashami burst Mahira's balloon and said that she has a big contribution in the show. Devoleena burst Shehnaz's balloon and said that breaking things during tasks doesn't look good. Asim and Shefali burst Paras's balloon. Himanshi burst Paras's balloon and said that it is inappropriate to comment on somebody's figure. Hindustani Bhau burst Paras's balloon saying that he thinks that he is very smart.

     

  • Nov 24, 2019 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Apoorva Gupta

    Hindustani Bhau apologizes to Salman as he jokes around with Shehnaz

    After a hard bashing, Salman Khan joked around with Shehnaz Gill. During this time, he pulled Shehnaz's leg a lot of times. Later, Hindustani Bhau apologised to Salman for pushing Paras. 

     

  • Nov 24, 2019 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Apoorva Gupta

    Salman gives a tight bashing to contestants, fights follow

    After Salman's bashing, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz got into a spat again, over things of the past. Arti Singh advised Rashami Desai to open her cards. Hearing this, Rashami broke down. Shefali Zariwala tried to make Himanshi Khurana understand to not take any comments personally. Arti tried to resolve the fight between Asim Riyaz and Siddharth Shukla.

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFrom 'Inside Edge' to 'Mirzapur 2': Indian web shows get set for the another season