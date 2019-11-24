Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Close Family members of contestants take sides, true colours revealed

On today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, a lot of bombs are about to drop. As Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Asim Riyaz's brother Umar, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi get together on the show to defend their friends and family, a lot of spats will be witnessed. On the other hand, famous actor and host, Ranvijay Singh will enter the house and ask the contestants to choose #BB13 stars, during which the true faces of the contestants will be revealed. Salman Khan will then get a task done, where all the things that contestants have said against each other, will be revealed. In other news, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh will be evicted from the house.