Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Feb 13 LIVE Updates: Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Feb 13 LIVE Updates: Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey

With just a couple of days left for the Grand Finale, Bigg Boss treats the Top 6 contestants with the heart touching videos on their Bigg Boss 13 journey.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2020 21:58 IST
Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey
Image Source : TWITTER

Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey

As Bigg Boss 13 is coming to its end, housemates are gearing up to lift the trophy at the grand finale on February 15th. But before that, one contestant will leave the house among Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal enters the house for the promotions of his film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. As he leaves the house, he takes away one contestant with him. Who do you think will it be? On the other hand, with just a couple of days left for the finale, Bigg Boss treats the Top 6 contestants with the video on their Bigg Boss 13 journey. The live audience has been called inside the house to cheer for their favorite contestants as they witness their journey unfold on the big screen. While Arti enjoyed every bit of her video, Sidharth Shukla becomes teary-eyed watching his journey and SidNaaz moments.

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 February 13 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News