Bigg Boss 13 Feb 13 LIVE Updates: Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey

Image Source : TWITTER Mahira Sharma evicted, Sidharth and Arti enjoy their BB13 journey

As Bigg Boss 13 is coming to its end, housemates are gearing up to lift the trophy at the grand finale on February 15th. But before that, one contestant will leave the house among Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal enters the house for the promotions of his film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. As he leaves the house, he takes away one contestant with him. Who do you think will it be? On the other hand, with just a couple of days left for the finale, Bigg Boss treats the Top 6 contestants with the video on their Bigg Boss 13 journey. The live audience has been called inside the house to cheer for their favorite contestants as they witness their journey unfold on the big screen. While Arti enjoyed every bit of her video, Sidharth Shukla becomes teary-eyed watching his journey and SidNaaz moments.