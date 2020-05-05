Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang gets injured at home, rushed to the hospital

TV actor Shivin Narang, who was last seen in show Beyhadh 2, has injured himself while at home. The actor was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening after he fell on a glass table and it broke into pieces. He suffered many injuries in his left arm and had lost a lot of blood. Earlier, while shooting for the TV show, Shivin had hurt his left arm while saving co-star Jennifer Winget. He had got hairline fracture at that time in January and was admitted to the hospital as well. Now he has hurt his left arm again.

Quoting a source close of the actor, a report in TOI read, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed. His situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are with him."

Meanwhile, Shivin Narang's residential complex had been sealed by BMC after a neighbour tested positive for the coronavirus. Shivin lives in the same complex in Malad in which actors Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar, Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma stay. Reacting to the shutdown, Shivin told TOI, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

Shivin Narang's show Beyhadh 2 abruptly ended as the lockdown began. Other than Beyhadh2, he was seen in adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

