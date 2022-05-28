Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to make TV debut with Star Plus’ Bani Chow Home Delivery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_AAMIRKHAN Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to make TV debut

Star Plus’s most popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum became the story of inspiration to many. Shashi Sumeet Production successfully encouraged the small-town girls through their character Sandhya to pursue their dreams irrespective of their challenges.Now, it is all set to bring a brand-new show - Banni Chow Home Delivery to inspire women. With Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead, the show will promote empowerment and showcase the story about a young foodpreneur.

Apart from the veteran Indian actor Rajendra Chawl, predominantly known for his roles in the films, the makers have roped in Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan.

Making her debut on the small screen, Nikhat Khan commented, "I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."

With Ulka Gupta shown driving a scooter to make her deliveries in the poster of Banni Chow Home Delivery, are you excited to collect the entertainment package from your Banni?



The show will start airing on Star Plus from 30th May 2022, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.