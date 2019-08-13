Image Source : TWITTER TV actor Abhinav Kohli arrested for sexually harassing woman

Television actor Abhinav Kohlihas been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and beating her up, police said on Monday.

Kohli (39) was arrested after the victim approached the Samta Nagar Police Station in suburban Kandivali along with her mother, who is also a TV actress, with a complaint on Sunday evening, an official said.

He used filthy language with the woman and showed her obscene photos of models on mobile phone on several occasions since October 2017, a second official said.

The accused used to beat up and abuse the victim andalso threaten her and her mother of dire consequences, he said.

According to a police spokesperson, "The victim and her mother went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, following which police arrested him (on late Sunday night)."

An offence was registered against Kohli under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breachof peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The accused actor was on Monday produced before a local court, which sent him in police custody till Tuesday,

the official said. Further investigation in this case was on, he said.