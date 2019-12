Image Source : TWITTER Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik to remarry Naira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: There is good news for Kaira fans as Kartik and Naira are all set to tie the knot once again. The duo is in much love with each other and is seen engaging in a cute banter in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Amid all this, Kartik proposes Naira for marriage yet again and she accepts his proposal. However, will Vedika allow this remarriage to take place? Watch the video to know it all: