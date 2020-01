Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega: AJ to come face-to-face with Guddan?

Dadi tells AJ that he should participate in the chef competition and show everyone that he is still the best with or without Guddan. On hearing her name, he becomes really angry and aggressive. However, little do they know that Guddan is the chief guest in the competition which means that AJ and Guddan will soon come face-to-face with one another. What will happen when Guddan and AJ will see one another? Watch the video for full details.