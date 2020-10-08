Image Source : TWITTER/SIDDHARTHJADHAV Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar dies due to heart attack

Another loss for the entertainment industry as veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar took his last breath today at around 10.30 am in Bethany Hospital, Thane. As per the latest reports, he wasn't keeping well from the past few days and died this morning. His family states that his demise happened after suffering from a massive heart attack at home. He was taken to the hospital but the medical experts during the treatment declared him dead. The final rites will be performed by his son-in-law Milind Shinde who also confirmed the news about his death.

As soon as the news of his death came, a lot of celebs took to the social media to express grief and pour in condolences. Amongst those were Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Jadhav. Have a look at their tweets here:

अविनाश खर्शीकरची दुःखद exit 🙏🏽🙏🏽

ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 8, 2020

On the professional front, Kharshikar began his career in the Marathi industry in the year 1978 with a role in Bandiwan Me Ya Sansari. Not just films like Aai Thor Tuze Upkar, Lapva Chapavi and Maficha Sakshidar but he has also earned his name by enacting in plays like Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi, Apradh Mich Kela, Vasuchi Sasu.

He was popular for his comic timing and has worked with quite a number of actors like Ashok Saraf and the late Laxmikanth Berde

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage