Happy Birthday Yash: KGF 2 makers release new and intense poster of the star

On rockstar Yash's 34th birthday, KGF 2 makers shared a new and powerful poster of the actor from the upcoming film.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 12:01 IST
Kannada superstar Yash is celebrating his birthday on January 8. The actor who rose to fame through the superhit film KGF has turned 34 today and on this special occasion, the makers of his next KGF 2 took it as a perfect opportunity to share a new poster of the actor in which he can be seen in a 'damdaar' mode. The director and writer Prashanth Neel shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash."

The actor rose to fame through the original film KGF  which released in the year 2018. The next installment will show the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera and makers have been calling it as the “mother of all collisions.” Interestingly, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film which is expected to release in July 2020 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Have a look at the poster here:

On Yash's birthday, his fans will leave no stone unturned in showing their love for him. It is being said that a new record has been set by fans in Karnataka where a cake weighing 57000kg has been made in Bangalore and another one of 216 ft has been placed in Mysore Road. Ever since this morning, people are showering their wishes and love for him on social media where various hashtags like #HappyBirthdayYash, #Rocky, etc are trending. Have a look:

Happy Birthday, Yash!

