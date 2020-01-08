Happy Birthday Yash: KGF 2 makers release new and intense poster of the star

Kannada superstar Yash is celebrating his birthday on January 8. The actor who rose to fame through the superhit film KGF has turned 34 today and on this special occasion, the makers of his next KGF 2 took it as a perfect opportunity to share a new poster of the actor in which he can be seen in a 'damdaar' mode. The director and writer Prashanth Neel shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash."

The actor rose to fame through the original film KGF which released in the year 2018. The next installment will show the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera and makers have been calling it as the “mother of all collisions.” Interestingly, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film which is expected to release in July 2020 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Have a look at the poster here:

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

On Yash's birthday, his fans will leave no stone unturned in showing their love for him. It is being said that a new record has been set by fans in Karnataka where a cake weighing 57000kg has been made in Bangalore and another one of 216 ft has been placed in Mysore Road. Ever since this morning, people are showering their wishes and love for him on social media where various hashtags like #HappyBirthdayYash, #Rocky, etc are trending. Have a look:

5000KG Cake 🔥🔥 🔥



Less Than 2 Hours To Go For The Biggest Celebrations



Advance Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 @TheNameIsYash Anna #KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYASH pic.twitter.com/oozhjIzZDt — Telugu Yash Fans Club™ Happy Birthday Yash Anna (@YashTeluguFc) January 7, 2020

Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr 😇,, We are eagerly waiting for kgf2 💃🏻😁...wishing you the best!!#HappyBirthdayYash — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 8, 2020

#HappyBirthdayYash

Hav a great year , #KGFChapter2 is going to be an epic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aHsSd5KuVv — Rocky Bhai (@RockyBh62563245) January 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash Sir From All Thalapathy Vijay Fans. Looking Forward to #KGFChapter2 ☺️

#HappyBirthdayYASH pic.twitter.com/0f6deNbgzV — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) January 7, 2020

Happy birthday @NimmaYash wishing you all that you wish have a great one buddy.... SHINE ON

Goumatha n Lord Sri Rama bless you always.#HappyBirthdayYash — Aravind Bangalagal (@arvndbs) January 8, 2020

We Wish A Very Happy Birthday To The Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash

Sir On Behalf Of All Thalapathy Vijay Fans Worldwide ❤💥



And We Are Awaiting The Second look Of The Magnum Opus Of Indian Cinema

KGFChapter 2 !



#HappyBirthdayYASH ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZOIf76UCUj — Tʀᴇɴᴅs Tʜᴀʟᴀᴘᴀᴛʜʏ ™ (@superstarboyss2) January 7, 2020

Happy Birthday, Yash!

