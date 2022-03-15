Did Prabhas pull out of Maruthi's movie? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS.OFFICAL Prabhas

For a couple of days now, a few Telugu-based social media handles have been posting that Prabhas is not going to be a part of Maruthi's much-anticipated venture. Rumours about Prabhas's next movie with Maruthi caused much confusion between the fans, earlier on Monday. But, it is confirmed that Prabhas has not taken any decision regarding his withdrawal from the project. He will soon start prepping up for the movie under director Maruthi, which is reported to be a full-run comedy entertainer.

The movie will apparently have three female leads, one of which is to be essayed by 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty. Another female role is to be filled by Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan, while the third female lead position is still in talks.

Fans await an official confirmation from the makers of this movie. Prabhas, who has multiple projects ahead, will be seen in an uber-cool look for this movie, as reports suggest.

After the release of Prabhas's much-awaited movie 'Radhe Shyam', rumours about his rejection of an upcoming movie emerged.

Prabhas's fans, who are clearly disappointed with the kind of response 'Radhe Shyam' has been receiving, seem to be worried about his upcoming movies as well.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is a period romantic drama, which revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, played by Pooja. Recently, while promoting Radhe Shyam Prabhas pledged to entertain his fans as much as possible. "Sorry for keeping you all waiting. I vow to you, that I will do everything to keep you entertained. Hereafter, there will be multiple releases from me. I will work for 300 days a year to make it happen", the 'Baahubali' actor said.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a great line-up, with back-to-back movies in his kitty. Om Raut's 'Adipurush' is in the making, while Prabhas has 'Salaar', which is being directed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel.