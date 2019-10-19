Child artist Junior Balakrishna dies of Dengue

Gokul Sai Krishna dies of Dengue

Popular Telugu child artist Gokul Sai Krishna died of dengue on October 17. The talented little artist who shot to fame with Zee Telugu reality show soon became widely known as Junior Balakrishna for mimicking Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Gokul, a resident of Madanapalli town in Chittoor district passed away while he was on his way to Bengaluru for treatment. He was down with high fever for past two days when his parents were taking him to Bengaluru for further treatment.

News of his untimely demise left everyone in shock. Superstar Balakrishna also took to social media to share his grief. He wrote that his fans are most valuable to him and Gokul was one among them. He admired the little artist and his sudden death has broken his heart. ''I am always in awe of his dialogue delivery and histrionics,'' he wrote on Twitter.

He offered condolences to Gokul's family. Balakrishna's PR Vamsi Kaka shared his statement on Twitter.

Press Release From Nandamuri Balakrishna pic.twitter.com/3ywBRqaWAM — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 18, 2019

The Rangasthalam actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was also the host of the show that Gokul was a part of, wrote, "I loved and love you always so much... I pray for strength to his mother and father who were an inspiration to parents who support their children to pursue what they want.. #GoneTooSoon #RIPGokulSai My child... I am going to so terribly miss you...''.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's tweet

On a related note, Nandamuri Balakrishna impressed fans as NT Rama Rao in the two installments of biopic- NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. He will next be seen in Ruler slated to release on December 20 this year. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film also stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika.

