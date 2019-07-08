Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri star Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav completes Akshay Kumar's #BottleCapChallenge

Bhojpuri actor, singer Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is known for his talents. Recently, the #BottleCapChallenge has taken toll like a wildfire on the internet. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a video challenging family, friends, and fans to take up the challenge. He got inspired by the Hollywood stunt master Jason Statham. Within a few hours, the video went viral and many celebs like Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, and many others took up the challenge. Recently, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav too took the challenge and posted the video on his Instagram account.

Nirahua wrote, "@akshaykumar sir I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge"

Nirahua has challenged the entire Bhojpuri industry to take up the challenge and complete it. Nirahua also addressed Akshay Kumar saying that he has learned the kicks by watching his movies.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover have given a funny twist to the #BottleCapChallenge.

Dinesh Lal Yadav came to limelight after his participation in Bigg Boss season 6 as a contestant. His last movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been a huge hit.

