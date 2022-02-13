Can’t decide what to watch on Valentine’s Day? Check out these Korean titles redefining love & romance

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Valentine's Day: Korean films/series redefining love

Romance has historically been one of the most popular genres and has been enjoyed by viewers across the world as well as in India. The Korean wave, popularly known as Hallyu, has taken India by storm. Audiences in India have discovered a new way to fall in love with Korean culture. Stories made in Korea are being watched and loved across borders - from swoon worthy actors, interesting love triangles, engaging plotlines and love stories, all tug our heartstrings, redefining the way we look at romance. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, explore romance with more relatability and complexity of emotions with a fresh and unique perspective.

Check out some of the best Korean titles on Netflix that will make your heart skip a beat and watch out for the upcoming titles - Love And Leashes (Feb 11), Forecasting Love and Weather (Feb 12), and Twenty Five Twenty One (Feb 12) that will set you up for a weekend of love, love and love:

Crash Landing on You [Series]:

If falling right into the arms of your lover had a visual representation, Crash Landing on You would be the best example! Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun Bin) with his cute confident gestures for goofball Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) will shoot your expectations of romance to the sky.

Nevertheless [Series]:

Relate, relate and relate! A show that is sure to resonate with this generation and its impending struggles with trust and commitment. Watch all-time cutie Park-Jae-Eon (Song Kang) and forever glowing Yu-Na-Bi’s (Han So Hee) wrestle through their differences to find common ground just for love.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay [Series]:

Love does not lie in the big gestures, it lies in simple things like understanding the other, above and beyond, and accepting them for who they are. Ko Moon-Young (Seo Yea-Ji) and Gang-Tae (Kim Soo-Hyun) do justice to the said in the series, showing affection in its purest form, healing and helping heal while seeking true love.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha [Series]:

Dimples are not the only dent this lovey duo has in their path to romance, Hye‑Jin (Shin Min‑A) and Hong Du‑Sik (Kim Seon‑Ho) lead contrasting lifestyles, but their daily encounters make them fall for each other, proving to us all that love arrives when you least expect it!

The King: Eternal Monarch [Series]:

When we say how far would you go for true love, would you travel to a parallel universe to meet your knight in shining armour? Korean Emperor aka heart-throb Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) and detective Jung Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun) race against time and parallel universes to conquer the love they set out on.

Something in the Rain [Series]:

The only *heart eyes* we have is for debonair Seo Joon‑hee (Jung Hae‑In) as he prepares to woo Yoon Jin‑Ah (Son Ye‑Jin) of her feet and right into his arms, keeping the taboo-ed age differences afar while sharing their unending love with the world.

Start-Up [Series]:

Love triangles add just the right amount of drama to every relationship and we simply cannot get enough of it. Get ready to have your heart in knots as this unlikely love triangle unravels itself between a man who is secretly Seo Dal Mi’s (Bae Suzy) first love and another man who is pretending to be her first love.

Let's add one more timely classic to our list to cook up the perfect love potion:

Tune In For Love [Film]:

Do old-timey love stories make the corners of your heart crinkle? Tune in to watch hardworking Mi Soo (Kim- Go-Eun) and charming as ever Hyun Woo (Jung - Hae - In) meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging their stories on a radio station. Will timing ever be in their favour as their paths continue to cross.