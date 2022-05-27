Stranger Thing S4 LEAKED! Crucial episode details about Eleven's reunion with Jim, Mike & Will out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STRANGERNEWS11 Stranger Things S4 fan edit

Stranger Thing Season 4 is all set to enthral fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the mysteries of Upside Down unfolding in front of them. The plot details of the latest season of Stranger Things have been leaked online by multiple fandom websites. From listing down Eleven's reunion with Jim Hopper to revealing details about Dustin's Suzie, many crucial moments from the episodes have been spoiled by hackers.

Stranger Things season 4 episode 1 will pick up right from where Stranger Things S3 left us with. It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 Trailer Video

Before you binge-watch Stranger Things 4, watch the trailer of the show here:

Stranger Things Cast

Stranger Thing stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.