Koffee With Karan season 7 trailer out! Akshay-Samantha, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor to spice up the show

Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7. The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. In the new episodes, the who's who of the entertainment industry will be joining Karan on the couch to share their fun and interesting moments from their career and personal lives. The new season will stream exclusively on OTT and those who want to watch it should be Disney+Hotstar subscribers.

Koffee With Karan 7 trailer

This time around, the show is going to be bigger than ever. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others will be part of the show. The new season will be expected to bring to light some of the lesser-known aspects of our favourite film stars. The popular celebrity chat show is expected to also feature some controversial revelations by the stars and fans cannot wait for the new season to premiere.

Samantha makes KKK debut

The Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on Koffee With Karan in the latest season. Last year, although her maiden web series character Raji became a rage all over India, she was much-talked about in the media for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. On KKK, she will be sharing the couch with Akshay Kumar. It is expected that she will share some facets of her personal life as well with fans. A glimpse of it is also shared in the trailer. Samantha says to Karan, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G but in fact, it is KGF." Karan can't help but laugh over her comment. More of Samantha's candid self will be seen when her KKK episode premieres in the coming time.

Karan's upcoming movies

Apart from Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar will also be returning to the director's chair after 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In February next year, his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. After that, Karan will prepare for the shoot of his first action film, which is yet untitled. The announcement of Karan's action movie was made on his birthday on May 25, earlier this year. The shoot will commence in April.