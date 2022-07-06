Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt on quirks of adapting to Ranbir Kapoor's family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt on quirks of adapting to Kapoor family

Alia Bhatt will be the first guest on Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh. The teasers of the same have been going viral on the internet. After talking about the 'suhaag raat' on the show, Alia has spilled the beans about the quirks of adapting to the Kapoor family after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood’s First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first baby together. Karan Johar, who calls Alia his daughter, recently revealed how he reacted when the actress broke her pregnancy news to him. In an interview with Times of India, Karan said: "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can't believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is."

He also added, "I've seen her transforming from a girl into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. Because really, my first burst of parenting was actually with her. She walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children."

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. The first episode will air on July 7, at 7 PM